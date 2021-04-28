Win streak comes at the exact right time for San Antonio Spurs | Big Fundamental Podcast

SAN ANTONIO — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.
Not only did the San Antonio Spurs just win their most important game of the season, putting more distance between themselves and the New Orleans Pelicans for a play-in spot, but the team emerged victorious from the most exciting game of the season, a thrilling 146-143 overtime game against the Washington Wizards.
The Big Fun Pod looks at how tremendous DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray were in the wins, as well as the impact Derrick White's injury could have on the rest of the season.
Plus, where this team stacks up in the Western Conference playoff hunt, and the incredible improvement from Jakob Poeltl from the free-throw line.
