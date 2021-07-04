BIG FUN POD: The Spurs train has derailed, but is it too late to get back on track?

Following a slog in which the San Antonio Spurs (hopefully) hit rock bottom, The Big Fundamental Podcast examines what went wrong.

Plus, LaMarcus Aldridge's absence and subsequent buyout seemed to signal a pivot for the Silver & Black, yet instead of fully committing to the youth movement, the team is sticking to its guns, playing vets Patty Mills and Rudy Gay over guys like Luka Samanic and Devin Vassell. The pod addresses why that's been the case and whether that will change as the season progresses.

The team now has to become road warriors, with 17 of their remaining 25 games outside the not-so-friendly confines of the AT&T Center, but is that a good thing for a team whose biggest strength might be their camaraderie?