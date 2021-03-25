BIG FUN POD: The Spurs are standing pat at the trade deadline, and that's OK

The Big Fundamental Podcast is a San Antonio Spurs podcast brought to you by KENS 5, the official station of the Spurs.

As rumors crop up surrounding several San Antonio Spurs possibly on the outs, the Silver and Black aren't making a move with less than 24 hours before the trade deadline passes.

The Big Fun Pod explains why a buyout for LaMarcus Aldridge is likely the best move, and why it would be foolish for the Spurs to trade DeMar DeRozan whilst in the thick of a playoff hunt.

Plus, "Big Body" goes big during the team's five-game road trip; why is he the most exciting Spur in years?