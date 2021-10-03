BIG FUN POD: Questions ahead of the season's second half & a looming trade deadline

SAN ANTONIO — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.
The San Antonio Spurs kick off the second half of their season Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, but questions loom before the games get underway. How does Lonnie Walker IV fit into the Spurs rotation with the team nearing a fully healthy roster? Is there any smoke to the trade rumors surrounding the Silver and Black and their four veteran players? And how much longer will LaMarcus Aldridge remain a member of this squad?
It's all in the latest episode of the Big Fun Pod! Listen here: