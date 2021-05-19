BIG FUN POD: A postseason primer ahead of the Spurs-Grizzlies play in game

SAN ANTONIO — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.
The Western Conference half of the NBA's play-in tournament begins Wednesday evening as the Spurs face off against the Grizzlies with a chance to extend the season by at least one more game.
San Antonio is in a win-or-go-home game in Memphis, and here's what the Big Fun Pod is watching for in the matchup.
Plus, looking back to a memorable night for Spurs fans as Tim Duncan was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, and Kobe Bryant's legacy remembered.
It's all in the latest episode of the Big Fun Pod! Listen here: