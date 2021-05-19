BIG FUN POD: A postseason primer ahead of the Spurs-Grizzlies play in game

Plus, reminiscing on an emotional night as Tim Duncan is enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame

The Western Conference half of the NBA's play-in tournament begins Wednesday evening as the Spurs face off against the Grizzlies with a chance to extend the season by at least one more game.

San Antonio is in a win-or-go-home game in Memphis, and here's what the Big Fun Pod is watching for in the matchup.

Plus, looking back to a memorable night for Spurs fans as Tim Duncan was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, and Kobe Bryant's legacy remembered.