SAN ANTONIO — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

Big Fundamental Podcast hosts Jackson Floyd and Tom Petrini are joined by KENS 5 Sports Anchor Evan Closky for a Big Fun Mailbag episode. The pod addresses the big burning Spurs questions, such as whether the team is "stealth tanking," which big starter should the Silver & Black keep, what dirt Marco Belinelli has on head coach Gregg Popovich, and of course, the pod addresses the lingering "DeMar Question."

Plus, the Spurs finally won a game on their abysmal Rodeo Road Trip. The pod discusses what positives - and what negatives (there are plenty) - the team can take away from the trip while on their 10-day break.

It's all in the name of Big Fun on this episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast! Listen here:

RELATED: FINAL: Spurs get first Rodeo Road Trip win 114-106 over Thunder

RELATED: Remembering Kobe Bryant | The Big Fundamental Podcast