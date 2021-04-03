BIG FUN POD: Keldon Johnson returns, Luka Samanic shines, and LaMarcus Aldridge has a new role

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson made the Rising Stars squad -- and also made his return to the Silver and Black from COVID-19 protocols. While several other key members of the rotation remain absent, Luka Samanic -- a rising star in his own right -- has shined, capping off a solid 3-game stretch with a career night against the Knicks. Here's what his ascendence could mean for LaMarcus Aldridge's future with the team, however long that future may be.