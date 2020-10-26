BIG FUN POD: The DeRozan decision looming over the Spurs' offseason

Should he stay or should he go? DeMar DeRozan's impending decision on his future will shape what other moves the San Antonio Spurs could make.

In the latest offseason edition of The Big Fundamental Podcast, KENS 5's podcast on the San Antonio Spurs, hosts Evan Closky, Jackson Floyd, and Tom Petrini discuss the speculation swirling around the Spurs' star, as well as when that decision could be made. Oh, and it sounds like basketball may be back by Christmas?

Plus, as each coach vacancy around the NBA is filled, Spurs fans breathe a sigh of relief because their beloved coaching staff stays intact. The triumvirate of assistant coaches -- Becky Hammon, Will Hardy, and Tim Duncan -- remains behind head coach Gregg Popovich, but for how long?