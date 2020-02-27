SAN ANTONIO — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

San Antonio closed a brutal 2-6 Rodeo Road Trip with a stinker of a loss in Oklahoma City. For their first game back in the Alamo City fans got LaMarcus Aldridge bobbleheads, but no LaMarcus Aldridge as the big man sat with a shoulder strain.

The Silver and Black mounted a comeback after a disastrous first quarter, but came up short as they had no answer for Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic.

How did Lonnie Walker IV look in his fourth start? Who's hot and who's not? What are the Spurs going to do if Aldridge misses extended time? Does the negativity on social media impact the players? Tom Petrini and Evan Closky answer these questions and much more.

It's all in the name of Big Fun on this episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast! Listen here:

