SAN ANTONIO —

Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

The San Antonio Spurs played basketball this week, but it was hard to pay attention to any of that in the wake of the shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Big Fundamental Podcast host Jackson Floyd is joined by KENS 5 Sports Anchor Evan Closky to look back at the week that's unfurled across the NBA as teams, players, and fans honor The Black Mamba.

As the league moves on from Bryant's tragic death, the Spurs have the Rodeo Road Trip looming ahead - as well as the trade deadline, which could (but probably not) see the Silver and Black part with either of their foundational pieces in LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan.

It's all in the name of Big Fun on this episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast! Listen here:

RELATED: San Antonio shares what it means to be a #GIRLDAD

RELATED: Support the families of those who died in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash