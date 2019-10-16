SAN ANTONIO — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

On the latest episode of the Big Fun Pod, Jackson Floyd and Cameron Songer talk about the start of the 2019 preseason for the San Antonio Spurs. The Silver and Black lost all three games they’ve played so far, but have been without some key players.

We break down the factors that are hurting the Spurs in these preseason games and whether those issues will continue into the regular season. Which players have stepped up in the preseason and who still has some more work to do?

The pod then turns to the biggest NBA story of the preseason: The discussion around one general manager’s tweet expressing support for Hong Kong protesters and how it’s affected the NBA’s relationship with China. Coach Gregg Popovich has weighed in, and President Donald Trump’s take is on his mind.

We also talk about how the national media is perceiving the Spurs at this point in the season, including where San Antonio ranks in ESPN’s annual League Pass rankings.

Be sure to listen until the end, when we share what's driving us batty in the NBA right now.

It's all in the name of "Big Fun" on the latest episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast! Listen here:

MORE SPURS NEWS:

Williamson gets 22 points, 10 rebounds as Pelicans beat Spurs 123-114

Popovich responds to President Trump's criticism of him last week

Popovich lauds Silver’s response to China over tweet rift

DeRozan says he's focusing on the season, not his contract

Spurs guard Walker determined to earn playing time by 'working my tail off'