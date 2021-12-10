BIG FUN POD: Spurs season is here! What's ahead for the Silver and Black

The Big Fundamental Podcast is a San Antonio Spurs podcast from KENS 5, the official TV station of the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

It's like Christmas Eve -- the Spurs season is just one sleep away. The Big Fun Pod dives into the last roster moves to get the Silver and Black to 15 guaranteed spots, including the surprise cutting of Luka Samanic.

Plus, what the lingering restricted free agency means for Lonnie Walker IV and his future with the Spurs.

Also, the pod examines the biggest takeaways from preseason (including a wild take from Joe Reinagel) and the ahead-of-schedule development of Spurs rookie Joshua Primo.