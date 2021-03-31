BIG FUN POD: Dieng in, Aldridge out: Did the Spurs just get better?

The Big Fundamental Podcast is a Spurs podcast brought to you by KENS 5, the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

While it may not have been the sexiest move at the NBA trade deadline, the Big Fundamental Podcast believes the San Antonio Spurs buying out LaMarcus Aldridge and then acquiring Gorgui Dieng could make this team better immediately.

As for Aldridge, he's off to Brooklyn; what can the big man bring to the Nets, who've now accumulated two former All-NBA stars in the buyout market?

Plus, the podcast examines what's the blame for the Silver and Black's recent 1-5 slump during the team's last big homestand of the season. And the pod says goodbye to Evan, who's off to Tampa Bay!