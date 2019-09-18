SAN ANTONIO — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

On the latest episode of the Big Fun Pod, Jackson Floyd and Cameron Songer talk about Team USA's performance at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which saw the red, white and blue fail to win a medal for the first time since 2002.

In fact, Coach Gregg Popovich's team ended up in seventh place, finishing with two losses. That was good enough to clinch a spot in next year's Summer Olympics, but can it be considered a failure?

We break down what went right and what went wrong for a team of Americans that didn't include many of the top players eligible to participate. Will more top NBA players be inspired to suit up next year, when there's the potential for USA Basketball to redeem itself with another Olympic gold? We list some names who might be on the 2020 Olympic roster.

Then, the pod turns back to the San Antonio Spurs, analyzing the performances of some other Silver and Black players who played in the international tournament. We also talk about some stories involving the Spurs in one of the quietest months on the NBA calendar.

Be sure to listen until the end, when we share what's driving us batty in the NBA right now.

It's all in the name of "Big Fun" on the latest episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast! Listen here:

