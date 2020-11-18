BIG FUN POD: DeRozan opts into the Spurs, and Spurs fans opt into Fiesta jerseys

The NBA is wheelin' and dealin' ahead of the NBA Draft; with the Silver and Black join the fracas?

In the latest offseason edition of The Big Fundamental Podcast, KENS 5's podcast on the San Antonio Spurs, hosts Evan Closky, Jackson Floyd, and Tom Petrini discuss the fallout of DeMar DeRozan's decision to opt into the final year of his $27.7 million contract with the Silver & Black. He's a Spur for now -- but how long will he remain with the team?

And the NBA is wheelin' and dealin' just ahead of the NBA draft -- Chris Paul is on his way to Phoenix, Milwaukee has leveraged its future for its best chance at winning with 2-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the biggest shock so far is just a few hundred miles from the Alamo City. Have the Houston Rockets failed to launch with their superstar tandem of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, and could both players be jettisoned before the start of next season?

The pod offers their draft predictions on who could be the newest player to don the fancy new Fiesta jerseys the Spurs unveiled last week. Dropping the long-awaited colorful garb following the first time the team has missed the playoffs in more than two decades is just a coincidence, right?