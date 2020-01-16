SAN ANTONIO —

In this episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast, host Jackson Floyd is joined by KENS 5 Sports Anchor Evan Closky to discuss Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan's Jordan-eqsue performance over the last 12 games and whether it will make an impact on his potential NBA All-Star status.

The Big Fun Pod also looks at why the Spurs haven't been able to capitalize on DeRozan's hot streak and win more games.

The pod shifts to the return of top rookie Zion Williamson, who is expected to make his regular-season NBA debut against the Spurs January 22. Will his return make a difference in this game - and the Pelicans season as a whole?

Things get batty when discussing big man Jakob Poeltl's future with the Silver & Black, and what it'll cost the team to keep arguably their best rim protector and a key to their young core.

