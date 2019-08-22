SAN ANTONIO — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

Team USA is in Australia prepping for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and two members of the Spurs family are making headlines!

Derrick White has risen from the practice squad to fight for a final spot on the team just days before the final roster cut is made. The Big Fun Pod's Cameron Songer and Jackson Floyd discuss his chances of making the cut - as well as Team USA's chances on claiming their third straight gold medal with what amounts to one of the worst American basketball rosters assembled for international play.

Meanwhile, closer to home, the NBA has announced the 2019-2020 regular-season schedule; the Spurs will tip-off the season against the New York Knicks and Marcus Morris, who could be greeted with some animosity from Spurs fans.

The looming start of a new NBA season also means a new installment in the "NBA 2k" video game franchise. This year's version includes a virtual rendition of a classic Spurs team - but there are a few things about it that are driving the pod batty.

And finally, ending on a "Big Fun" note, what does the announcement of the newest installment in the "Matrix" movie franchise mean for the Silver and Black's title chances?

It's all in the name of Big Fun. Listen here:

