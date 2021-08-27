BIG FUN POD: Who should start for the San Antonio Spurs?

The Big Fundamental Podcast is a San Antonio Spurs podcast from KENS 5, the official TV station of the Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs have a hole in their starting 5 with the departure of DeMar DeRozan, who took his talents to the Chicago Bulls this offseason.

Plenty of talent made its way to the Alamo City, and the Silver & Black have a good problem on their hands with a few guys qualified to slide into the rotation. The Big Fun Pod debates which piece makes the most fit alongside the Spurs' young core.

Also, the NBA schedule was recently released, and the Spurs have the second-hardest schedule in the league. Does that lower the expectations set on the young Spurs for the season ahead?