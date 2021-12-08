BIG FUN POD: Spurs Summer League takeaways

Sure, the San Antonio Spurs only won one game during their tenure in Las Vegas this month, but there were still plenty of positives to take away from Summer League.

The Big Fun Pod offers their first impressions on rookies Joshua Primo and Joe Wieskamp and breaks down the big steps taken by second-year guys Devin Vassell and Tre Jones.

Plus, the moves the Spurs made this offseason point to a team aiming to contend rather than tank for a top pick in next year's NBA Draft. The conversation gets heated on whether this was the right move for the Spurs to make.

