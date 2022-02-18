Big Fun Pod: Spurs enter All-Star break with Dejounte Murray in the game and flexibility for the future after trade deadline

San Antonio parted ways with Derrick White and a few others, but stayed competitive and loaded up on picks. Tom Petrini, Joe Reinagel, and Jeff Garcia discuss.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are heading into the All-Star break with Dejounte Murray representing the team in Cleveland, and a series of trade deadline moves that provide maximum flexibility for the future.

Host Tom Petrini brings in KENS 5 Sports Director Joe Reinagel and Spurs Reporter Jeff Garcia to talk about Murray's growth, leadership and future, and asks the All-Star himself what he wants to continue improving on, and what it means to share this moment with his family.

Flipping Thad Young for a first-round pick was expected, but Murray was surprised when San Antonio dealt his backcourt partner Derrick White in a flurry of trades just before the deadline. The move added to GM Brian Wright's trove of draft picks and other assets. Devin Vassell has entered the starting lineup and helped his team to a 3-1 record since, showing part of why the Spurs felt comfortable making the move.

Petrini, Reinagel and Garcia discuss how the Spurs have managed to set themselves up for long-term success without compromising this team's aspirations of fighting their way into the play-in tournament.

General Manager Brian Wright has set San Antonio up for more deals before the season begins, and Jeff argues that the Spurs could shorten the timeframe of their rebuild considerably if they play their cards right.

Will the two first-round picks acquired at the deadline be enough to move up in the draft and snatch a potentially generational player? What will they use the cap space for?

And as for anyone asking if this team is tanking, the verdict from Coach Pop and the players is a pretty simple "no" for all the right reasons.