Big Fun Pod: Should the Spurs fight for the play-in or tank for better odds in the draft lottery?

Host Tom Petrini welcomes Casey Viera for the first time, and vigorous debate about the remainder of San Antonio's season ensues.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have reached a critical point in this rebuilding season, and vigorous debate rages about whether the team should let the kids fight for the play-in tournament or shut it down and maximize odds in the draft lottery.

Host Tom Petrini brings in Casey Viera for his first appearance on the show, and the pair discuss Gregg Popovich's win record before diving into a war of words about the best possible outcome for these last ten games and beyond.

The best thing about this team is that they refuse to stop fighting. They punch up, play hard, and get better from the learning experiences. Competing is a core value and so is beating the Lakers, who sit just 2.5 games ahead of them thanks to all their dysfunction.

Ending the season of a LeBron-led team would be an incredible moment in a tough season, but would it be worth hurting the team's odds at a top-four pick in a stacked draft?

Tom and Casey take a deeper look into the pros and cons of the situation, and after the type of argument you'd expect from a couple of guys with Long Island roots, break down why the argument itself is a bit more heated than it probably should be. Still, there's one result in particular that Petrini says would be "catastrophic" for the future.

All that and more on the latest episode of the Big Fun Pod from KENS 5, the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.