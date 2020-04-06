BIG FUN POD: On the Spurs' return to NBA basketball in Orlando

Spurs basketball will come back this year after the NBA shut down due to coronavirus. Here's what to expect, and how this impacts the Silver and Black.

With the NBA reportedly voting to return to play at Disney, Evan Closky and Tom Petrini got together to discuss how it will all work, and how this impacts the Silver and Black.

What's the format?

Does this help or hurt their odds at making the playoffs?

Might Gregg Popovich or LaMarcus Aldridge stay home due to health concerns?

Also, Coach Pop took some time this week to break down the issues of systemic racism and police brutality.

This podcast was recorded in advance of the official vote to resume play.