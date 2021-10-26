Analyzing the first week of Spurs basketball | The Big Fundamental Podcast

Although the Spurs have only played three games, there's still plenty of positives, concerns, and overreaction.

SAN ANTONIO — The first slate of regular season action is in the books for the San Antonio Spurs, and although it's a small sample size, there's still plenty of positives, concerns, and overreaction.

The Big Fun Pod dives into the highlights and questions from the young season, including Lonnie Walker's presence with the second unit, the excellent defense, and the horrific shooting from the first three games.