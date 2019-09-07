Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

On the latest episode of the Big Fun Pod, KENS 5 sports anchor Joe Reinagel joins Jackson Floyd and Cameron Songer to break down what amounts to one of the wildest weekends of an NBA offseason history.

Marcus Morris is a Spur! And then he isn't... or is he? We unpack the drama and what the Silver and Black could look like with or without the combo forward.

And are the Clippers the new Western Conference favorites, now that Kawhi Leonard has blown up a second small-market team in his quest to build an L.A. superteam?

And looking east of Los Angeles, Summer League is in full swing in Las Vegas, where Lonnie Walker IV has made it clear he's ready for the big stage. But can the 23-year-old second-year player find his way onto the court amid a roster packed with backcourt talent?

It's all in the name of "Big Fun" on the latest episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast! Listen here: