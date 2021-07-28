Previewing the 2021 NBA Draft | The Big Fundamental Podcast

Plus, it's a lot more fun to talk Olympics basketball after Team USA's 50-point blowout

The San Antonio Spurs are picking the in the lottery for a second straight year Thursday night during the 2021 NBA Draft. The Big Fun Pod breaks down the Silver and Black's biggest needs and the best fits to be found at the 12th spot during the draft, as well as discuss the rumors the team could move either up or down the draft order with a draft-day trade.

Plus, DeMar DeRozan dished on his impending free agency decision, and all indications lean toward the star leaving San Antonio. We talk about what his departure would mean for this squad, and who will step up into the now empty spotlight as the team goes all-in on the young core.

And, it's a lot more fun to talk Olympics basketball after Team USA's 50-point blowout. Given the shaky start for the Americans during this year's tournament, how much of the criticism directed at head coach Gregg Popovich is warranted, and is this team still coming home with the gold?