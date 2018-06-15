Ethan Bryant just got his driver’s license, and he’s really excited about getting to drive around in a car.

“I just got it in February. It’s definitely more freedom, a different world, makes life a whole lot easier,” he said.

Lots of 16-year-old American kids know that feeling. But most 16-year-old American kids don’t know the feeling of playing soccer in front of thousands of fans for a pro club.

Midfielder Ethan Bryant is getting a chance to do that thanks to an academy contract with SAFC. He plays for the team without financial compensation, which allows him to retain eligibility if he wants to play NCAA soccer.

Vinnie Vinzetta has the story of a kid hanging with the big boys, living the dream.

© 2018 KENS