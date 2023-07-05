Yankees pitcher suspended for rest of season for violating domestic violence policy

Jimmy Cordero, a right-hander with a 3.86 ERA, is the second Yankees pitcher to violate the policy since 2019, according to MLB.

NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport's domestic violence policy.

No other details about the case were released.

MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season's final 76 games and the postseason.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees' Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB's decision.

"The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero. There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

The league said Cordero "will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board."

He's not the first Yankees' pitcher to violate the policy, according to MLB.

Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched MLB's 24th perfect game.

