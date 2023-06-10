'Ow! Ow! Ow!' | Yankees broadcaster hit by foul ball, continues calling game

John Sterling has been with the Yankees since 1989 and at one point called more than 5,000 straight games.

Seconds later, he added: “So once again, it’ll be a 3-2.”

The 84-year-old Sterling returned to the booth Tuesday after missing 23 games. He came down with bronchitis after missing two games to attend the college graduation of his triplets.

John Sterling got hit by a Justin Turner foul ball then got right back on the mic like an absolute warrior pic.twitter.com/JHsVTKEVPA — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 11, 2023

According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Sterling suffered a cut on his eyebrow after the foul ball hit him. He's expected back in the booth on Sunday.