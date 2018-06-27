When World Cup matches in Group F began today, things were looking good for Mexico to advance to the Round of 16. El Tri led the group and could guarantee they would advance with at least a draw against Sweden.
That didn't happen. After taking a 3-0 defeat, Mexico's hopes rested on South Korea pulling off a massive upset and defeating or drawing defending champion Germany.
The matches began at the same time, so as it became clear Mexico was going to lose to Sweden, fans turned to rooting for South Korea.
The South Korean team, which had already been eliminated from possibly advancing to the next round, came through with two goals in stoppage time. One of the goals was reviewed on replay, adding to the drama.
Images from the ensuing celebration went viral, as Mexican soccer fans will not forget what South Korea did for them any time soon.
Mexico will continue its World Cup run on Monday at 9 a.m. Central, taking on Brazil. Check out more images of Mexican soccer fans in Russia below.