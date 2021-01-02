Report: Sue Bird agrees to re-sign with Storm for 18th season

The Storm are bringing back the best point guard of all-time, according to Yahoo Sports. Sue Bird is returning for her 18th season in the league, all with Seattle.

The 40-year-old Bird is the WBNA's all-time assist leader. Last year, in the bubble, she had career lows in points (9.8) and minutes (23.4) per game. But she still averaged 5.2 assists per game.

Bird is one of the most decorated players ever to wear a jersey in the WNBA. She's been to 11 All-Star games, helped Seattle win four titles, and guided the U.S. to four gold medals at the Olympics.

Bird missed two seasons with the Storm due to injuries. She sat out the 2013 and 2019 season after knee surgeries.

Monday is the first day WNBA teams can officially sign free agents. The 2021 cap sits at $1,339,000. Prior to re-signing Bird, the Storm's cap space sat at $545,179.

Terms of her new deal were not announced. Last season, she made $215,000, according to Spotrac.com. If it's the same, that takes a good chunk of Seattle's remaining cap space.

With Bird, the Storm will have nine players under contract. Former Defensive Player of the Year (2019) Natasha Howard, Sami Whitcomb, and Epiphanny Prince are currently free agents from Seattle's 2020 championship team.