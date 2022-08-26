Becky Hammon named 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year

Hammon is the only one to win this award while coaching for a team she previously played for, the Las Vegas Aces, according to the NBA.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — Becky Hammon was named the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year on Friday by the WNBA.

Hammon is the only one to win this award while coaching for a team she previously played for, the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA said. She is also the third former WNBA player to win this award.

Hammon received 27 out of 56 votes --- Tanisha Wright (Altanta Dream) and James Wade (Chicago Sky) followed behind her coming in second and third place.

In her first season as the WNBA head coach, her team had a record of 26-10 and the No. 1 seed in the 2022 playoffs, the organization said. The Aces will continue their pursuit for their first WNBA championship in their game against the Seattle Storm in Game 1 of the Semifinals which takes place Sunday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.

Hammon was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022 and was the assistant coach for the Spurs.