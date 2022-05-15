Wizards District Gaming captures first NBA 2K League 3v3 SLAM OPEN

Wizards District Gaming sweeps DUX Infinitos, 4-0.

SAN ANTONIO — Wizards District Gaming just keeps on winning titles!

Wizards District Gaming – the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Washington Wizards – swept DUX Infinitos 4-0 in a seven-game series to win the first ever Coinbase NBA 2KL 3v3 SLAM OPEN. The 2020 and 2021 NBA 2K League Champions defeated Hornets Venom GT and Grizz Gaming in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Point guard Ryan “Dayfri” Conger was named the SLAM OPEN tournament MVP after averaging 6.3 points, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and shooting 55% from the field across the championship series.

Game 1: Wizards District Gaming 22 – DUX Infinitos 6

Game 2: Wizards District Gaming 24 – DUX Infinitos 20

Game 3: Wizards District Gaming 22 – DUX Infinitos 18

Game 4: Wizards District Gaming 22 – DUX Infinitos 5

Another Championship in the books as we sweep the finals in the first ever @NBA2KLeague 3v3 Blacktop Series! 🏆#ProtectTheBrand pic.twitter.com/WH9YasVPow — Wizards District Gaming (@WizardsDG) May 14, 2022

The Coinbase NBA 2KL 3v3 SLAM OPEN is the first of three 3v3 tournaments (SLAM OPEN, SWITCH OPEN, STEAL OPEN) that are part of the NBA 2KL 3v3 BLACKTOP SERIES. The SLAM OPEN included all 24 NBA 2K League teams, North American amateur teams that earned a spot through the tournaments’ qualifying events and Community Teams selected by the league and consisting of top players from the 2K community and social media influencers.

The SLAM OPEN tournament stages included:

Amateur Qualifying Event (March 23 – April 2);

Group Play (April 26 – May 6);

and Bracket Play (May 11 – May 14) at The Pavilion at Pan Am in Downtown Indianapolis.

2022 competitions continue May 24 – June 11 with the second 5v5 tournament of the season, THE TURN powered by AT&T.