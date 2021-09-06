Wizards District Gaming defends NBA 2K League title, capture 2021 championship

Back-to-back champs!

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to Wizards District Gaming!

Wizards District Gaming defended its title and was crowned 2021 NBA 2K League Champion after sweeping Jazz Gaming in the 2021 NBA 2K League Finals.

Wizards District Gaming’s 3-0 series victory makes them the first NBA 2K League team to win multiple NBA 2K League championships (2020, 2021).

Some of the best 📸 from @WizardsDG's historical championship run. pic.twitter.com/qRIorVIrA4 — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) September 5, 2021

2020 No. 1 overall pick Jack “JBM” Mascone was named 2021 Finals MVP after averaging a double-double with 22.3 points and 11.3 assists, and shooting 48% from three throughout the series.

Dallas native Ryan “Dayfri” Conger averaged 9.8 points and 10 rebounds along with 1.8 blocks, while Brandon “BRich” Richardson netted 15.0 points and shot 70% from three.