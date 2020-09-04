This was supposed to be Masters eve. The night when golf fans worldwide sleep fast in anticipation of the start of the Masters, with blooming azaleas signifying golf's budding major championship schedule.

Instead,Tiger Woods' reign as Augusta's king will be extended through at least November, the Masters new date.

"This is going to be a big week missed,” said Colleyville touring pro Ryan Palmer.

Like the rest of us, he’s waiting for a return to some semblance of normalcy.

He’s got a new beard working because his daughter likes it. But while the stubble stays, some of Ryan's favorite PGA Tour stops are gone.

Five of the eight events the PGA Tour canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, were on Palmer’s schedule.

"Yeah, a lot of events we’ve missed so far I’ve enjoyed playing,” said Palmer.

While sitting idly by, Palmer produced a video he posted on social and re-launched his "Pros for a Purpose platform," generating charitable dollars for the events he missed.

"So I thought what a way to give back to the PGA Tour charities who roll the red carpet out for us each and every week,” said Palmer.

"You know they’re there for us whatever we need, whenever we need it. And it was a way to kinda turn it around and give back to them to say thank you and help out as much as possible."

Palmer has donated $20,000 himself to help charities like the Momentous Institute, funded by AT&T Byron Nelson.

"You know it's encouraging, it’s inspiring, it’s not surprising, to be honest coming from Ryan,” said AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament Director Jon Drago. "The charities that benefit from the tournaments are reliant on that money, and for him to step up like that is truly inspirational."

"I wanted to get the PGA Tour community involved,” said Palmer.

Mission accomplished.

And on this Masters eve, Palmer tweeted out his favorite picture with his dad outside the gates at Augusta. Butch Palmer was killed in a car accident nearly five years ago.

So, the golf can wait. Ryan’s busy making his late father proud.

