Who's Hungry? We've Got Your Big Game Eats Ideas

SAN ANTONIO — Every Super Bowl Week for the last several years, minus last two with pandemic issues, I've spent some time with Loretta Ortiz from Heavenly Gourmet getting you some Super Bowl Sunday food ideas!
We always go themed with whoever the teams are, and this year that's the Rams and Bengals. So Loretta whipped some ideas for your Sunday! Ever heard of 'Cincinnati Chili'? Did you know the 'Roast Beef French Dip Sandwich' originated in Los Angeles?
We went main course for kickoff, some snack ideas at halftime and some yummy eats once the game is in the books! And you can find the recipes for all the selections at Heavenly Gourmet's website.