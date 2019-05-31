KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference has lifted its longstanding ban of alcohol at campus sporting events, leaving it up to the individual schools to determine their own policies.

So what will each SEC school do? For most, it's too early to know. Others are indicating they probably won't change their existing policies on alcohol.

The new policy will go into effect on August 1, 2019, just in time for football season.

University of Tennessee

"UT is evaluating the best course of action for our campus, including reviewing necessary procedures and processes, to determine if and when we would initiate the sale of alcoholic beverages at athletic events," according to a statement.

UT has already been evaluating alcohol procedures at Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena because of a new state law allowing sales at non-sporting events.

Vanderbilt University

"This is a significant development, and we are considering how Vanderbilt will approach this policy change. Our highest priority will be providing a safe and positive experience for everyone attending a home football game at Vanderbilt Stadium."

"We're always looking for ways to provide the best gameday experience possible for our loyal supporters, and that means regularly reviewing our amenities offerings. In anticipation of today's decision, we have been studying this topic extensively and have met with peer institutions currently offering alcohol sales to understand best practices for implementing this change in a safe manner. The addition of a premium tented lounge area for fans to purchase beer and alcoholic seltzer this past baseball season also proved to be a successful pilot program and gave us valuable insights on how to handle alcohol sales," according to a Vanderbilt spokesperson.

University of Alabama

According to a statement from Linda Bonnin, VP of Strategic Communications, "We have one of the best game-day atmospheres in the country, and we don't envision making changes at this time."

University of Arkansas

"At this time, no decision has been made by the University of Arkansas on whether it will be implementing the sales of alcoholic beverages in public areas of its athletics’ venues," according to a statement.

Auburn University

Auburn president Steven Leath told Auburn Undercover they don't plan to sell alcohol in general seating areas.

University of Florida

UF athletic director Scott Stricklin told members of the media before the ban was lifted that he will need to have conversations with others on campus before he can say whether alcohol will be served in The Swamp this fall and at all other Florida athletic events, according to Gatorsports.com.

University of Georgia

Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity told DawgNation on Friday the UGA administration will review its policies and consider options before finalizing any decisions on whether or how alcohol will be distributed in Sanford Stadium.

University of Kentucky

UK President Eli Capilouto released a statement, “The SEC has taken the right approach to this important issue by deferring to the individual, member institutions to make decisions about what is in the best interests of each university, their programs, and their fans. Led by Director Barnhart, UK will take the next several months to consider this issue. We will, as always, seek to do what is right for the University, our student-athletes, and the experience and safety of our fans.”

Louisiana State University

LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson told the Advocate, "In light of the vote today, we are reviewing the new policy in consultation with the conference and the university in order to do what is best for LSU and our fans."

University of Missouri

"We will begin a process with the Intercollegiate Athletics Committee to discuss the potential sale and consumption of alcohol in university facilities in the near future. The IAC is a standing committee of MU that has broad representation from the campus community and includes faculty, staff, students and alumni,” according to a statement from University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright and Athletic Director Jim Sterk.

Mississippi State University

No official statement issued by the university.

Ole Miss

No official statement issued by the university, though an article on 24/7sports.com indicates it's likely to be approved.

University of South Carolina

"While we have discussed this inside the athletics department, now that the ban has been rescinded, we need fully to vet the impact for us with our campus leadership, including the President and the Board of Trustees, as well as campus, local and state agencies. We value the customer experience in all of athletic venues and will not do anything to negatively impact that," according to a statement from athletic director Ray Tanner.



Texas A&M

The university has not issued a statement, though an article on 24/7sports.com indicates it's likely to be approved.