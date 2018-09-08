Did you ever have a chance to go to a game, decided not to go, and then regretted not going because something amazing happened that you could've seen?

That's a question trending in the sports world so we asked around the newsroom for some stories and there are a lot of people kicking themselves over what might've been.

As a kid, KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor wanted to go to a Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers. His family had season tickets but it was a school night, so they didn't go despite little Billy's objections.

Turns out it was a legendary game where the lights went out.

KENS 5 sports director Joe Reinagel has seen pretty much everything in his long tenure at KENS 5, but the thing he did miss was a San Antonio Spurs game in the first year of the Alamodome when the water shot out into the crowd.

People still talk about those images.

Speaking of the Spurs, digital producer Jackson Floyd had a chance to go to Game 1 of the 2013 NBA playoffs when the Silver and Black hosted the Warriors.

He didn't have his mother to blame for this one, but it was a school night and he decided to skip it. It ended up being a legendary, double-overtime game, capped off with a Manu Ginobili game-winner.

Anchor Jeff Brady is the biggest Texas A&M fan at the station. He had a chance to go see the Aggies play No. 1 Alabama. His daughter had a campout and the Aggies were expected to get blown out anyway, so he went camping.

Turns out the campers had a TV, and so Brady and the rest of his campout crew watched Johnny Manziel put on a Heisman-worthy performance in a huge upset. But Jeff could've been there.

Finally, I'm a Longhorn. My parents are Longhorns. And we've had season tickets for as long as I can remember. From 1995 to 2006, if you name a big Texas victory, I was probably there.

But there's one game I didn't see. In 1996, the Horns won the Big 12 South division and were scheduled to play Big 12 North champions the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who were going after their third straight national championship. The game was in St. Louis.

Even though we had family in St. Louis, Texas was a three-touchdown underdog and my family felt like it wouldn't be worth the time, money, and effort to go all that way to watch the Longhorns get slaughtered.

That game still stands as one of the biggest wins in program history with a legendary fourth-and-inches call that helped seal the deal.

So what game did you miss that you regret not going to? Let us know on social media using the hashtag #KENS5sports on Twitter and Facebook.

