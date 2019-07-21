SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has double the reason to celebrate this weekend after a homegrown athlete came out on top at UFC San Antonio by unanimous decision Saturday night, in the first visit by the MMA event to the Alamo City in five years.

Alexander Hernandez, a graduate of Reagan High School and UTSA, defeated Francisco Trinaldo for the lightweight belt. He was ranked 13th in the weight class coming into Saturday's bout.

"I love my fans out there. Thank you, San Antonio," Hernandez said after clinching victory. "We are on the map. We're on the map and we're here to stay. We're a sleeping giant and I'm the alarm clock."

Hernandez moves to 11-2 in his UFC career with the latest win and is expecting to move up the weight class rankings. KENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta talked to him after the fight.