FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
- Eagle Pass 42, Southwest 14
- Southside 45, Highlands 7
- South San 30, Harlandale 7
- Clemens 56, MacArthur 21
- Brennan 32, Warren 14
- Steele 34, Reagan 21
Steele rattles the Reagan Rattlers in Cibolo
- Burbank 34, Memorial 29
- CC Vets Memorial 28, Churchill 16
- Madison 55, Austin Bowie 37
- Pleasanton 49, Lanier 33
- Somerset 33, Devine 28
- John Jay 25, Clark 17
- Smithson Valley 43, Hendrickson 15
- New Braunfels 45, Seguin 26
Unicorns hang 45 points on Seguin on the road
- La Vernia 63, McCollum 10
- SW Legacy 32, Jefferson 7
- Judson 52, Wagner 14
Judson routs Wagner in Week 2 action
- Bandera 42, SA Christian 28
- Lee 30, Brackenridge 27
- Boerne Champion 54, SA Vets Memorial 41
- Poth 41, Falls City 8
- Georgetown East View 41, NB Canyon 35
- Kerrville Tivy 42, Fredericksburg 35
- Laredo United 42, Alamo Heights 14