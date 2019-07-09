FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

  • Eagle Pass 42, Southwest 14
  • Southside 45, Highlands 7
  • South San 30, Harlandale 7
  • Clemens 56, MacArthur 21
  • Brennan 32, Warren 14
  • Steele 34, Reagan 21
Steele rattles the Reagan Rattlers in Cibolo
  • Burbank 34, Memorial 29
  • CC Vets Memorial 28, Churchill 16
  • Madison 55, Austin Bowie 37
  • Pleasanton 49, Lanier 33
  • Somerset 33, Devine 28
  • John Jay 25, Clark 17
  • Smithson Valley 43, Hendrickson 15
  • New Braunfels 45, Seguin 26
Unicorns hang 45 points on Seguin on the road
  • La Vernia 63, McCollum 10
  • SW Legacy 32, Jefferson 7
  • Judson 52, Wagner 14
Judson routs Wagner in Week 2 action
  • Bandera 42, SA Christian 28
  • Lee 30, Brackenridge 27
  • Boerne Champion 54, SA Vets Memorial 41
  • Poth 41, Falls City 8
  • Georgetown East View 41, NB Canyon 35
  • Kerrville Tivy 42, Fredericksburg 35
  • Laredo United 42, Alamo Heights 14