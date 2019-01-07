WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Who are the top 100 players in the NFL today?

Well, for one East Texas native, the No. 1 slot belongs to another local name.

In a preview for NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2019, Palestine High School graduate Adrian Peterson says "hands down" it's Whitehouse High School alum, Patrick Mahomes.

"Number one player in the league this year, hands down, Patrick," Peterson said. "He's done some things this year that you haven't ever seen a quarterback do. When I seen him throw that ball, I was like, 'Oh, my God.' I was like, 'Who is this kid?'"

Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in 16 games while leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first AFC championship game since the 1993 season.

Awards the Piney Woods gunslinger racked up during his 2018 campaign included:

NFL Most Valuable Player

Pro Bowl

First-team All-Pro

NFL Offensive Player of the Year

NFL Passing Touchdowns Leader

Mahomes was also chosen to be the cover athlete for Madden 20.

Due to his skill and growing popularity, Mahomes inked deals with Advocare, Heinz, Oakley and Adidas. His No. 15 jersey ranked third on the NFL's list of top selling jerseys for 2018.

The electrifying quarterback even launched an online merchandise store and developed a children's foundation, as well.

NFL Network will release their list of the Top 100* Players of 2019 voted on by the players themselves on Monday, July 22, at 8 p.m.

Make sure to tune in to see if Peterson's prediction is correct.

