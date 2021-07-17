Fans sent scurrying after a triple shooting outside Nats Park during a game | Police search for vehicle of interest

Police said two cars involved in a shootout caused the incident, which also injured a woman who had attended the game and was outside the stadium when she was shot.

WASHINGTON — Three people were shot outside Nationals Park during Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres, DC Police said. Officials said one of the victims was a woman who had been attending the game and was caught in the crossfire of two vehicles involved in a shootout.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest, with one car pulling up beside another and "engaging in gunfire," police said. The cars sped down South Capitol Street, Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said. One car was stopped by police, and two suspects from the car are receiving treatment for injuries at a hospital in the area, and being interviewed by police. Benedict described the suspects as "known by law enforcement."

Police are still looking for the second car involved in the shooting and describe it as a gray Toyota Corolla with a missing hubcap on the rear driver’s side wheel and dark tinted windows. It is thought to currently display a Virginia temporary tag. Photos of the car can be seen below.

Anyone with information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's tip line at 50411. Police are currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in D.C.

The woman who had been attending the game is expected to recover from her injuries, according to Benedict.

Initially, DC Police tweeted that there were four people they thought were wounded in the shooting but later updated that number to only three injured by gunfire.

WATCH: Press conference with DC Police, officials from Mayor Bowser's office and Nationals security following shooting outside Nats Park:

In videos from the ballpark on social media, fans can be seen running sporadically through the stadium's concourse after gunshots were heard. Players can also be seen exiting the field of play as some fans jumped over seats and rushed onto the field amid the commotion.

People leaving the stadium talked to WUSA9 reporters and said it was chaotic and terrifying as they heard gunshots echo in the park. People told WUSA9 they were carrying children out, holding one another and hiding from what they thought was a possible shooter inside of the stadium.

The Washington Nationals were in the middle of the game with the San Diego Padres when the shooting happened, but the game was postponed.

"A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park," the Washington Nationals posted on Twitter at 9:47 p.m. "Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available."

Federal and local law enforcement are investigating the shooting outside of Nationals Park.

#Breaking: Most people have cleared @Nationals stadium after nearly 6 gunshots outside frightened fans and families inside @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/kfbMUfMXBo — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) July 18, 2021

The shooting comes only hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser and law enforcement officials held a news conference following a Friday night shooting in Southeast D.C. That shooting claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl and injured five other people.

Bowser was at the White House last Monday, joining President Biden and local leaders from around the country who are scrambling to deal with a surge in murders in a number of cities.

The president said one key is stemming the flow of firearms used to commit violent crimes.

There are over 100 homicide deaths in Washington D.C. in 2021.

The D.C. Police Union said this is the earliest the city has recorded 100 homicides since 2003. Over the last decade, the city has, on average, hit the grim mark by Oct. 25.

The Washington Nationals also released a statement after the game that said:

“Tonight’s game has been suspended in the bottom of the 6th inning due to an incident surrounding Nationals Park. The suspended game will resume beginning at 1:05 PM ET and be completed as a nine-inning regulation game. Following the conclusion of the suspended game, the regularly scheduled game will begin within 25-45 minutes and will be played as a nine-inning regulation game. Tickets and parking passes for the regularly scheduled game may be used for admission to both of tomorrow’s games.”

Davey Martinez said it best—our fans are our family.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/V6BJZPmQdr — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

The San Diego Padres also tweeted, sharing that they are thinking of all of those who were affected.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident outside of Nationals Park. https://t.co/rcvIrSjfns — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 18, 2021

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. tweeted as well, expressing gratitude for those who worked to ensure their safety during the incident.