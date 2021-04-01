Wait, so watching sports is good for our health?!

Best-selling author Larry Olmsted says watching sports comes with loads of benefits! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Sports fans now have the best excuse to, well, keep watching sports! The age-old past time actually might have a plethora of benefits for our health and mental well-being.

New York Times and Washington Post best-selling author Larry Olmsted does a deep dive on this topic in his newest book, Fans: How Watching Sports Makes Us Happier, Healthier and More Understanding. He joins the show to tell us how the idea for his book came about and share what he would say to people who aren't as interested in sports.

ABOUT THE BOOK: Fans relies on the most recent research from psychologists, scientists, sociologists and medicine for cutting edge data, but also takes a more personal approach, looking to historians, philosophers, pundits, politicians and of course fans themselves. Readers will meet those whose lives were improved, changed or even saved by their love of sports, travel to cities, countries and regions changed markedly for the better through sports fandom, and learn the science behind it that makes all this possible.