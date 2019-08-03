SAN ANTONIO — Junior Journee Phillips scored 19 points, senior Jalen Jackson had 18 and the Wagner Thunderbirds beat Sulphur Springs in the Class 5A state semifinals Thursday night at the Alamodome.

A crowd of 8,552 watched Wagner (33-5) earn a spot in a state final for the second time in three years.

Wagner will play Mansfield Timberview (37-2) for the 5A championship Saturday at 3 p.m. The Thunderbirds beat the Wildcats 70-68 in the Whataburger Classic on Dec. 29 in Haltom City.

Wagner, which trailed only once (4-3), was ahead 45-38 heading into the fourth quarter. Sulphur Springs (29-9) advanced to the state tournament for the first time since earning its first berth in 1925.

Ja'Sean Jackson, who finished with 12 points, beat the buzzer with a three-pointer to put Wagner up 30-20 at the half. A sophomore, Jackson is the younger brother of Jalen Jackson. The T-Birds led 19-12 after one quarter.

Wagner, which dropped to 5A at the start of the current school year with the UIL’s biennial realignment, lost to Cypress Falls 63-57 in the 6A championship game in 2017. The Thunderbirds fell in the semifinals in 2009 and 2010.

Wagner has won 19 consecutive games since losing to Denton Guyer in the Whataburger Classic Dec. 28 in Haltom City.