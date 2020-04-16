COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M football star Von Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, his agent confirmed on Thursday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to break the news.

Miller was the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft after a prestigious collegiate career with the Aggies. Miller was the 2010 Butkus Award winner, which is given annually to the nation's top linebacker. He was also a two time All-American.

Miller's production has only grown since entering the pros. Miller was the MVP of Super Bowl 50, an eight time Pro Bowler and was recently named to the NFL's All Decade team.

As it stands, Miller is the Denver Broncos all time leader in sacks and sacks in a single season.