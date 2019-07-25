SAN ANTONIO — TEXAS LONGHORNS

(10-2)

Could it easily be 11 wins, even an undefeated 12-0? It sure could, but I'm not guessing this is gonna be a Vince Young-runs-the-table-and-winds-up-winning-the-National-Championship kind of season.

Everybody is going to point to the early season showdown hosting LSU, as well as the annual Red River game, but I'm telling you right now: The date the Longhorns better circle is Nov.16 at Iowa State, because the Cyclones are a trendy pick for a huge season. And you can bet they circled the UT game long ago.

But my prediction CAN easily be 11 and it can also be nine victories. This season rests on the arm, and legs, of quarterback Sam Ehlinger. #HookEm





TEXAS A&M AGGIES

(8-4)

Oh boy, here we go. Didn't take long. That is a tough finish to the regular season the Aggies have with back-to-back bouts at Georgia and LSU. Those are scheduled as conference matchups in late November and big money is on the line, so anything can happen, but that's two in the loss column, in my opinion.

Their second game of the year is your standard visit to Clemson. Whoops! The swing game, I think, is Oct. 12 hosting Alabama. Could this be the year they finally stun the Crimson Tide in College Station? Not entirely ready to say that, but that's the one that could get 'em to nine wins over eight. #12thMan

BAYLOR

(6-6)

But if they happen to sneak that road win out of Manhattan KS in early October, let's make that 7-5. Baylor plays at Oklahoma State and at TCU, and the Bears host Oklahoma and Texas in essentially one month's time...that's rough.

Head coach Matt Ruhle definitely has things going in the right direction, and who could argue with the success of my prediction. That would be steps forward, for sure. And, apologies to UTSA fans, I do have the Bears beating the Roadrunners in the second week of the season.

Their fourth game of the year, by the way, is hosting an upstart, good-looking Iowa State team. Notching that victory would be impressive. #SicEmBears

TEXAS TECH

(7-5)

Will Red Raider football duplicate the crazy success of TTU men's basketball and baseball in recent months? I'm guessing no on that, but they'll be competitive in the Big 12.

Week 3 sees them in the desert to face Arizona. I'm back-and-forth on this game, but it's year two for Kevin Sumlin at Arizona and year one for Matt Wells in Lubbock, so I'm giving it to the Wildcats by default. But I've been wrong before.

They play Oklahoma early and Texas late, and, assuming those are two more losses, they'll need to keep their full attention to middle-of-the-season games against Baylor, Iowa State and TCU. #WreckEmTech

TCU

(7-5)

What is it about Gary Patterson's ability to always have a bounce-back season in Fort Worth? If the same things happens in 2019, they will have a winning season, but it's hard to see that number reach more than seven victories.

What's crazy is that they can start 4-0, with that non-conference trump card game coming in Week 2 at Purdue. So does it sound crazy to suggest that they could open up with an undefeated first month and then only win seven total games? Well, five of their last eight are on the road, including trips to Ames, Stillwater, Lubbock and Norman.

At least they get Texas at home, and they've recently played them tough at Amon G. Carter Stadium. #Frogs

UTSA



(4-8)

I can't believe I'm doing this to my hometown team. I'm the worst human being ever, but I'm being realistic here...and some might say even optimistic at four Ws.

But, first things first, they better beat UIW off the top! And I think they will. But then they get tough assignments at Baylor, at home with a much improved Army program, and then opening conference play at North Texas, who is good. On the optimistic side, the early going this season can result in an 103 start.

And then after that, for those that don't entirely follow C-USA football, it's UAB, Old Dominion, Florida Atlantic and Louisiana Tech, who are really good Conference USA teams. And let's not forget that visit to the Aggies in early November. Head coach Frank Wilson needs to win and win now, and I'm not entirely sure that happens this season.

But this is sports. It only takes an injury here and there, and that's gonna happen to somebody. And then anything goes, as we know. #BirdsUp

UIW



(8-4)

Year 1 under new head coach Eric Morris exceeded everybody's expectations, probably even his. He'd never tell you that, but that was the case. And hey, good on him! He turned that program around quick.

I'd confess I'm entirely up on the SLC, but they are picked third in the preseason poll by the media, behind Nicholls and Central Arkansas. Incidentally, they play both of those games at Benson Stadium this year. Hmmmmm. And would you believe me that I picked their season win total before I looked up the media poll? True story! And can you imagine what it's gonna be like at the Alamodome if they pull the stunner and upset UTSA?

Can't wait for the season opener. Don't be surprised if the Cards wind up back in the FCS playoffs once again. #UIW

TEXAS STATE



(2-10)

Someone actually responded to my original thread about what team I should start with, and suggested the Bobcats will go 0-12 under first-year head coach Jake Spavital.

The boys from San Marcos are picked last in the west division as it turns out. Home games with South Alabama and Georgia State are likely the two to circle with winning potential. So this much we know: They're not gonna have much this year. Growing pains for a program previously already well short on wins, well, enjoy those Bobcat Stadium tailgates, even into the fourth quarter. #TexasState

Let's play some college football!!! Welcome back, boys!!!