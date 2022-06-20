Uvalde football to turn No. 21 into honorary number for senior leader

Coach Wade Miller wrote that the team will choose a new senior to wear the number each year. Twenty-one people died in the mass shooting at nearby Robb Elementary.

UVALDE, Texas — The number 21 will forever be linked with the City of Uvalde. It's the number of victims -- 19 children and two teachers -- who died last month in the third deadliest school shooting in American history.

But Uvalde High School hopes to take that number and turn it into a sign of strength and character.

Uvalde High football coach Wade Miller posted on social media that the team will give the number 21 to the "senior who represents everything Coyote Football and the city of Uvalde stands for. Hard work, loyalty and the love of this great community."

Miller added that the community will know the player they choose "represents us all and has earned the honor of wearing this number."

Miller is in his second season as the Coyotes head coach after a four-year stint as coach at Tuloso-Midway in Corpus Christi. In a conversation with 3News Sports Director Chris Thomasson, Miller added that this idea came about during summer workouts.

Coach Miller said they've had a lot of kids at their workouts this summer, and they just want some kind of normalcy and to be together.