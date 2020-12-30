UTSA’s Sincere McCormick earns spot on FWAA All-America Second Team

This makes McCormick the third All-American in UTSA history.

SAN ANTONIO — Sincere McCormick's selection for the 2020 Football Writer's Association of America (FWAA) All-America Second Team (presented in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic) makes McCormick the third All-American in UTSA history.

The sophomore running back is the second Roadrunner to collect All-America accolades this season, as sophomore punter Lucas Dean was named second-team All-American by the Sporting News on December 29.

This marks the first time two UTSA players garnered All-America accolades, according to a press release sent out from UTSA Athletics.

Dean and McCormick join David Morgan II as the only three All-Americans in the 10-year history of UTSA's football program.