The Roadrunners defeated the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the 2021 competition, which was conducted remotely.

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA cheer team is hauling some championship gold this weekend.

The program was victorious in the 2021 National Cheerleading Association College Nationals, beating the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in Small Co Ed Division 1A in virtual competition on Saturday. The team, led by Head coach Gabe Ortiz, tallied a 95.133 score.