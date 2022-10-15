Harris throws for 303 yards, UTSA eases past FIU 30-10

The Roadrunners have outscored their opponents 158-92 during a four-game winning streak.

MIAMI — Frank Harris threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns, Kevorian Barnes rushed for 128 yards and two scores, and UTSA eased past Florida International 30-10 on Friday night.

UTSA led 17-3 at halftime behind Harris’ 195 yards passing and two touchdowns. Harris launched a pass under pressure and Dan Dishman hauled it in for a 42-yard touchdown with 2:41 left before intermission.

Corey Mayfield Jr. made an interception for UTSA on a tipped pass and Barnes capitalized on a short field with a 9-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 24-3. Barnes added a 2-yard score early in the fourth.

UTSA (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA) has won four straight following a 41-20 loss to then-No. 21 Texas. The other loss came in three overtimes to then-No. 24 Houston in a season opener.

Grayson James was 18-of-36 passing for 174 yards with an interception for FIU (2-4, 0-2). Kejon Owens rushed for 52 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown with 46 seconds left.

