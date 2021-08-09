UTSA defense dominates in conference-opening win

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA held Middle Tennessee to fewer than 200 yards of offense and off the scoreboard until the final three and a half minutes in a 27-13 victory in the Conference USA opener for both teams on Saturday at the Alamodome.



The Roadrunners limited the Blue Raiders (1-2) to only eight rushing yards in registering their second straight and fourth overall 3-0 start to a season. UTSA posted nine tackles for loss, including five sacks, and now has allowed just 321 total yards in the last two games combined followed last week's 54-0 shutout of Lamar.



Rashad Wisdom paced the defense with six tackles, while Charles Wiley tallied five stops, including 1.5 sacks, and a pair of quarterback hurries. Trumane Bell II led all players with two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss in a four-tackle performance, and Lorenzo Dantzler had three QB pressures and his second career fumble return for a touchdown.



Offensively, Frank Harris completed 24 of 39 passes for 264 yards and two TDs. Zakhari Franklin hauled in eight passes for 114 yards — his second 100-yard receiving game of the year and seventh of his career — and a touchdown, while Joshua Cephus also caught eight balls for 84 yards and a score. Sincere McCormick topped the 100-yard mark on the ground for the second time this season and 12th of his career with 105 yards on 23 rushes, as he became the program's all-time leader in rushing attempts with 487.



The Roadrunners got on the board first late in the opening quarter when Franklin used a double move to get wide open down the left sideline for a 33-yard touchdown reception from Harris.